Japan's railways plan to scale back shinkansen suspensions as COVID-19 epidemic wanes

Three Japan Railways Group firms said Friday they plan to scale back cancellations of regular bullet train services ahead of a recovery in travel demand expected from the government's lifting of the state of emergency in many areas of the country.

Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Central) will fully resume regular shinkansen operations on June 1 but extra services will remain suspended. The daily number of Nozomi trains on the Tokaido bullet train line will be down 30 percent on average from the year-before levels, compared with 60 percent at present, JR Central said.

East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) and West Japan Railway Co. will also scale back major shinkanse suspensions.

Tokyo-based express bus operator Willer Express, which has fully suspended business, will resume daytime services on seven routes, including between Tokyo and Osaka, on June 1.

All Nippon Airways plans to cancel some 70 percent of its domestic flights in June, compared with about 85 percent in May.