Japan raises travel advisory for India and 10 other countries

Japan has raised its travel advisory for 11 countries — including Argentina, India and South Africa — to Level 3, urging against any trips to the areas during the global coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.
The countries are expected to be added to a list of 100 countries and regions subject to an entry ban for foreign travelers soon, Motegi said at a news conference.
The other countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, El Salvador, Ghana, Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and Tajikistan.
