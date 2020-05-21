Businesses gradually reopen as state of emergency eases across Japan

Retailers and eateries are gradually reopening after the state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic was lifted in dozens of prefectures last week.

Department store chain Matsuya Co. is poised to reopen the food area of its outlet in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district Monday and have the store back online on June 1.

Industry peer H2O Retailing Corp. plans to fully reopen 15 of its 16 stores, including the flagship Hankyu outlet in Osaka, on Thursday.

But it is uncertain how many customers will return to department stores as COVID-19 infections continue to spread.

Takashimaya Co. is also stepping up efforts to normalize. On Thursday, the chain fully reopened its two department stores in the city of Kyoto, which were the only Takashimayas to suspend all operations except food.

To reopen stores, the chains are taking thorough measures to prevent infection, including face protection for sales clerks and restricted entry when crowds form.

“We decided to resume operations in light of the need to maintain jobs and financing,” an official at one of the chains said.

Aeon Mall Co. is reopening in stages stores in all prefectures except Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa and Tokyo.

On Tuesday, Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd. reopened about 850 of its 1,530 outlets.

On the same day, yakitori chain Torikizoku Co. resumed business at 163 of its 393 directly run outlets, including those in Aichi and Osaka.