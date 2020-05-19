Nagoya's Legoland Japan to partially reopen from Friday

Legoland Japan Resort, a theme park in Nagoya, will partially reopen from Friday, after intermittent closures since late February due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its operator said Tuesday.

Opening hours will be shortened to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays for the time being.

The reopening of the neighboring Legoland Japan Hotel and Sea Life Nagoya aquarium has yet to be decided.

At the theme park, infection prevention measures will be taken, including routine disinfection work and health control for its workers.

Entry restrictions will be imposed at some facilities, including indoor attractions and restaurants, while visitors will be asked to accept body temperature checks and wear face masks.