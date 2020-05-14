Japan aims to enact second extra budget by mid-June to fight virus

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday the government aims to enact a second extra budget to finance additional steps to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic before the current Diet session ends on June 17.

Abe expressed the idea during a meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday. Later the day, Abe said that the government will start drawing up the fresh spending plan.

Assistance for rent payments for cash-strapped business owners and the expansion of subsidies to urge companies to keep employees despite their business suspension will be included in the additional stimulus, sources said.

The government will also financially aid university students who are unable to earn enough from part-time jobs due to the virus epidemic, according to the sources.

Japan last month enacted a ¥25.69 trillion ($240 billion) supplementary budget for the current fiscal year from April, focusing on ¥100,000 cash handouts per person and supporting beleaguered small businesses.

Abe also decided Thursday to lift the current state of emergency for 39 of the country's 47 prefectures.

Abe initially issued a one-month state of emergency until May 6 for seven densely populated prefectures including Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka. He expanded it to the whole nation in mid-April while pushing back its deadline to May 31.

Even after the state of emergency is lifted, the government will continue to ask people to refrain from going across prefectural borders as well as not holding large gatherings.