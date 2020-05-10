Reference | The Week Ahead

The week ahead for May 11-17

KYODO

Monday

  • Major mobile carriers to start selling iPhone SE, Apple’s latest model. The smarphone’s debut by was delayed on April 27 to prevent coronavirus infections during Golden Week.
  • House of Representatives and House of Councilors budget committees to hold talks on state of emergency extension.
  • Bank of Japan to release minutes of April 27 Policy Board meeting.

Tuesday

  • Toyota, Honda to release 2019 earnings through March 31. Focus will be on the automakers’ projections for business 2020 through March 2021.
  • Cabinet Office to release preliminary indexes for economic indicators for March.

Wednesday

  • Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for March.
  • Cabinet Office to release “economy watchers” survey for April.
  • Sony, Fujifilm Holdings to release earnings for 2019.

Thursday

  • Government medical panel to make a fresh assessment of virus situation in various areas and discuss whether to lift the state of emergency ahead of schedule.
  • Kajima to release earnings for 2019.

Friday

  • Peak day for earnings announcements, with Tokyo Electric, Japan Post Insurance, Japan Post Bank and NTT among more than 400 companies scheduled to release full results for 2019.
  • 48th anniversary of Okinawa’s reversion to Japanese sovereignty from U.S.
  • Osaka to decide whether to withdraw its requests for business closures and nonessential outings based on prefecture’s own coronavirus criteria.

Saturday

  • No major events.

Sunday

  • No major events.
Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

, ,