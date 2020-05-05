Japan government job exam postponed again over coronavirus

The National Personnel Authority said Tuesday that it will again postpone the fiscal 2020 first-stage written test for career-track national public servants as the state of emergency has been extended to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

It will announce the new exam date after making a decision based on the infection situation and the government’s policy of dealing with the coronavirus.

The test was to be conducted on May 24, after a delay of about one month from the original schedule due to the state of emergency initially declared by the government on April 7 for Tokyo and six other prefectures.

The state of emergency was expanded later to cover the entire country.

The National Personnel Authority concluded that it would be difficult to hold the exam this month as the government on Monday extended the nationwide state of emergency through May 31 beyond its initially planned expiration on Wednesday.

Job interviews for first-stage test passers, which was to be held mid-June, is also expected to be changed in line with the delay.