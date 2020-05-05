Over 100 Filipino crew leave virus-hit cruise ship in Nagasaki

A group of 130 Filipinos and other crew members left a cruise ship docked in the city of Nagasaki for their countries Tuesday after they tested negative for the coronavirus, the Nagasaki Prefectural Government has said.

The group includes 125 Filipinos, according to the local government, which did not disclose the nationality of the others.

Out of the 623 crew members aboard the Costa Atlantica, docked for repairs at a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. plant, a total of 149 have tested positive for the virus, some of them hospitalized with severe symptoms. The ship has no passengers.

Of the crew members from more than 30 countries, mostly in Asia, those who tested negative began disembarking Sunday, while some 400 remained aboard.