National

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Chiba area

The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on May 4 at 10:07 p.m. is located in Chiba Prefecture | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

Staff report

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake, which measured a 4 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 50 kilometers in northeastern Chiba Prefecture on Monday at 10:07 p.m.

No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake triggered the government’s early warning earthquake alert on smartphones in the Kanto area, with many taking to social media to say that the alert had left them more shaken than the temblor itself.

“I swear, that earthquake alert sound is worse by itself than any earthquake we’ve had since they created that system. An ugly, frightening sound. Though I suppose that’s the goal,” wrote Twitter user @rdviii.

More information:

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on May 4 at 10:07 p.m. is located in Chiba Prefecture | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on May 4 at 10:07 p.m. is located in Chiba Prefecture | GOOGLE MAPS