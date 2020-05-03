Week ahead for May 4-10

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to make final decision on extending nationwide state of emergency and hold news conference. He is expected to announce an extension of about a month, based on the recommendation of a government panel.
Tuesday
Children’s Day, national holiday.
Wednesday
State of emergency set to end unless extended.
Thursday
Nintendo to release fiscal 2019 earnings.
Friday
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release data on average household spending for March. Spending in February fell 0.3 percent from a year earlier, down for the fifth consecutive month. Although the coronavirus pandemic spurred spending on items such as masks, food and hand sanitizer, expenses for travel and transportation declined.
Sakai branch of Osaka District Court to hand down partial ruling on police station escapee Junya Hida, whose nearly seven weeks on the run in 2018 ended with his recapture in Yamaguchi Prefecture. Hida, who was initially indicted on charges of rape and other offenses, was put on a nationwide wanted list after he broke out of a room where he had met with his lawyer. He was recaptured on Kyushu after allegedly stealing from a shop.
First anniversary of deadly traffic accident that killed two preschoolers and injured nearly a dozen others in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture. The accident involved a car that collided with another vehicle and rammed the toddlers while they were out on a walk with their teachers. In February, the driver, Fumiko Shintate, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.
Nomura Holdings to release fiscal 2019 earnings for late March to May following postponement due to coronavirus epidemic. Nomura Holdings postponed releasing its earnings results from the period because the spreading contagion made it difficult to gather data from operations abroad due to restrictions on public movement, as well as from operations in Japan, where workers are increasingly being asked to telecommute.