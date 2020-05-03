Asia Pacific

North and South Korea exchange gunfire across boarder at guard post

People watch a screen showing a broadcast of the completion ceremony of the Sunchon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory, attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Reuters

Seoul – North and South Korea exchanged gunfire around the South's guard post early on Sunday, raising tension a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended an almost three-week absence from public life with state media showing him visiting a factory.

Multiple gunshots were fired from North Korea at 7:41 a.m. local time toward a guard post in South Korea that borders the North, the South's joint chiefs of staffs said in a statement.

South Korea responded by firing two shots towards North Korea. No injuries were reported.

After weeks of intense speculation about Kim's health and whereabouts, the country's official media published photographs and a report on Saturday that Kim had attended the completion of a fertilizer plant, the first report of his appearance since April 11.

