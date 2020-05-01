Dollar rises to around ¥107 in Tokyo

The dollar firmed to around ¥107 on real demand-backed buying in Tokyo trading Friday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥106.93-94, up from ¥106.59-59 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0964-0964, up from $1.0883-0884, and at ¥117.26-26, up from ¥116.01-02.

After rising against the yen along with the euro in overseas trading, the dollar met with selling in the early morning, returning to levels around ¥107 yen. But by midmorning the greenback was lifted close to ¥107.40 yen by Japanese importers’ buying for settlement purposes.

In the afternoon, the dollar-selling pressure built up as the Nikkei stock average extended its loss.

“Trading was slow with the Golden Week holiday period in Japan about to start and many market players working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic,” a currency broker said.