ANA reports biggest quarterly group net loss in January-March period

ANA Holdings Inc. said Tuesday it logged its biggest quarterly group net loss of ¥58.7 billion ($549 million) in the January to March period as the coronavirus pandemic sharply reduced demand for air travel.

The operator of All Nippon Airways Co. did not provide an earnings forecast for the current business year starting in April as the outlook remains unclear due to restrictions placed on the movement of people worldwide.

The company said its group net profit in the business year ended March plunged 75.0 percent from a year earlier to ¥27.66 billion. Its operating profit for the just-ended business year dived 63.2 percent to ¥60.81 billion on sales of ¥1.97 trillion, down 4.1 percent.

The aviation company said it has nearly secured a total of ¥950 billion including loans and credit lines provided by commercial banks to underpin its financing while demand for flights has substantially declined.

"We have no problem in our financing for the time being," said Ichiro Fukuzawa, chief financial officer of ANA Holdings.