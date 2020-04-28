Tokyo confirms 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the single day figure back into triple digits after totals below 100 were logged over the past couple of days.

Tokyo confirmed 72 cases on Sunday, which was the first time in 13 days that the figure fell into double digits, and then 39 on Monday.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike noted in videos posted to YouTube through the weekend that the number of test results disclosed on Sundays and Mondays were expected to be lower because they were being handled during the weekend, urging Tokyoites not to let their guard down.

The cases recorded Tuesday bring the total number of infections in Tokyo to 4,059, according to data released by the metropolitan government.