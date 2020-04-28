77 Japan Post workers rebuked for improper insurance sales

The Japan Post Holdings Co. group said Monday that it has revoked certificates to sell insurance of 75 post office workers for their improper sales of Japan Post Insurance Co. products, while reprimanding two others.

The insurance sellers encouraged customers to buy insurance contracts by giving them false explanations in violation of the insurance business law, according to the group.

The group has continued its investigation of 183,000 insurance sales that may have disadvantaged customers when they switched to new contracts.

The ongoing investigation had found 3,608 law or internal regulation violations as of Wednesday, an increase of 575 from March 25, and that 2,619 post office workers were involved in the suspected contracts, up 409. The group will continue its probe on the remaining 400 cases.

Speaking to a news conference, Hiroya Masuda, president and CEO of Japan Post Holdings Co., said the group will cautiously decide when to restart insurance sales after implementing systems to check customer contracts.