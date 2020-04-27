Uninfected crew on cruise ship in Nagasaki to be sent home

Some of the crew aboard an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs in the city of Nagasaki who have tested negative for the novel coronavirus will be sent home as early as this week, according to the vessel's operator

The Costa Cruise office in Japan said Monday it plans to send home members of the crew from the Philippines and Indonesia on one or multiple chartered flights and is considering using the same plane for Europeans. The crew members are from more than 30 nations, mostly in Asia.

A total of 148 crew members aboard the Costa Atlantica, currently docked at a plant belonging to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. in Nagasaki, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Nagasaki Prefectural Government has not disclosed the details of those who have tested positive. There are no passengers aboard the ship, which has 623 crew members, including a Japanese translator.

One of the infected crew, a male of foreign nationality, has been hospitalized at a designated medical facility in the city due to severe symptoms. The remaining 622, including those with mild cases of COVID-19, have remained on board, with the prefectural government keeping a watch on their condition.

The 622 crew members are staying in cabins, but the living spaces of those who tested positive and negative are not strictly separated, so an infected crew member could be staying in a room next to that of an uninfected one, according to prefectural officials.

The ship was originally due to undergo repairs in China, but Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, eventually received the repair order due to the virus outbreak, which was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.