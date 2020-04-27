Tokyo reports 39 new cases on Monday, for lowest daily tally in nearly a month

Tokyo confirmed 39 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, marking the lowest in nearly a month, according to the metropolitan government.

That is less than the 72 new COVID-19 infections confirmed on Sunday and is the lowest number since 13 cases confirmed on March 30, the metropolitan government data showed. The total number of infections in Tokyo rose to 3,947.

The capital accounts for around a quarter of the nation's infections. The nation had recorded more than 13,400 infections and at least 372 deaths as of Monday morning.

With the Golden Week holiday season set to begin this week, the government has repeatedly warned people to avoid nonessential travel — especially between prefectures — to stop the spread of the virus further.