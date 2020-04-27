Osaka to keep naming and shaming pachinko parlors defying coronavirus shutdown requests

Osaka Prefecture said it planned to name and shame more pachinko parlor gambling outlets that are defying coronavirus shutdown requests after three out of six locations it identified on Friday subsequently closed.

“A lot of places have closed down after we named the six last week. We are now conducting a survey of pachinko parlors and will announce the results accordingly,” a spokesman for Osaka Prefecture said.

The continued operation of some noisy gambling halls is a conspicuous reminder of limits on the government’s ability to “lock down” cities with requests rather than orders backed up with fines.

Japan has shied away from stronger enforcement steps in part because of memories of civil rights abuses during World War II. Protection of such rights are enshrined in the nation’s U.S.-drafted postwar Constitution.

The government declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures on April 7, later extending it to the rest of the country.

Pachinko parlors, where players sit back-to-back at long rows of machines that are similar to pinball, are a common sight in Japan and easy for health officials to identify.

“They are big, and we know where they are,” said the Osaka Prefecture spokesman. “When it comes to bars and restaurants that are still operating, however, finding them is more difficult.”

Some Twitter users expressed anger at pachinko parlors remaining open, noting that diehard players will drive to neighboring prefectures to play.

“Even a child should be able to understand that those places are breeding grounds for the virus — crowded, closed in, and with close contact,” wrote Twitter user Akashinomadai.

“And here I am giving up fishing in the healthy open air in order to fight this disease.”