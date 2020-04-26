National

The week ahead for April 27-May 3

KYODO

Monday

  • Reworked supplementary budget to be submitted to Diet. Enlarged to ¥25.7 trillion from ¥16.8 trillion to finance a cash handout of ¥100,000 per person, including foreign residents, the budget is part of the government’s ¥117.1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) economic rescue plan for the pandemic.
  • Bank of Japan to hold monthly policy meeting. Policy Board likely to consider unlimited purchases of government bonds to inject more cash into financial system amid coronavirus crisis. Two-day meeting will again be cut to one day as in March to speed up decision-making

Tuesday

  • Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for March.
  • Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for March.
  • All Nippon Airways to release earnings for business 2019.
  • Cabinet Office to announce medals of honor recipients.

Wednesday

  • Showa Day, a national holiday.
  • Japanese Trade Union Confederation to hold May Day event. Top labor federation only allowing executives at this year’s event, cancelling rallies that usually draw tens of thousands of participants.
  • Cabinet Office to announce recipients of spring decorations.

Thursday

  • Japan Airlines to release earnings. Both JAL and ANA have slashed earnings estimates for business 2019 ended March 31 after the coronavirus decimated demand for air travel.
  • Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial output index for March.

— Cabinet Office to release consumer confidence index for April.

Friday

— First anniversary of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement.

Saturday

— No major events.

Sunday

— Constitution Day.

— Spring Tenno-sho horse race at Kyoto Racecourse.

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

, ,