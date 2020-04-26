The week ahead for April 27-May 3

Monday
- Reworked supplementary budget to be submitted to Diet. Enlarged to ¥25.7 trillion from ¥16.8 trillion to finance a cash handout of ¥100,000 per person, including foreign residents, the budget is part of the government’s ¥117.1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) economic rescue plan for the pandemic.
- Bank of Japan to hold monthly policy meeting. Policy Board likely to consider unlimited purchases of government bonds to inject more cash into financial system amid coronavirus crisis. Two-day meeting will again be cut to one day as in March to speed up decision-making
Tuesday
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for March.
- Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for March.
- All Nippon Airways to release earnings for business 2019.
- Cabinet Office to announce medals of honor recipients.
Wednesday
- Showa Day, a national holiday.
- Japanese Trade Union Confederation to hold May Day event. Top labor federation only allowing executives at this year’s event, cancelling rallies that usually draw tens of thousands of participants.
- Cabinet Office to announce recipients of spring decorations.
Thursday
- Japan Airlines to release earnings. Both JAL and ANA have slashed earnings estimates for business 2019 ended March 31 after the coronavirus decimated demand for air travel.
- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial output index for March.
— Cabinet Office to release consumer confidence index for April.
Friday
— First anniversary of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement.
Saturday
— No major events.
Sunday
— Constitution Day.
— Spring Tenno-sho horse race at Kyoto Racecourse.