Fugitive Carlos Ghosn promises new revelations in upcoming book

Carlos Ghosn, the Nissan executive-turned-fugitive who escaped Japan to avoid trial for financial crimes, promised new revelations into collusion between the carmaker, prosecutors and the government in a forthcoming book.

“Wait until I publish my book,” Ghosn said Friday in a live video conference link from Beirut, where he has been living since the end of last year. “You will understand much more about the facts. We have a lot of people talking behind the scenes.”

Arrested in November 2018 in Tokyo on charges of financial misdeeds and then freed on bail, Ghosn made a dramatic escape to Lebanon in December with the help of a former Green Beret. He has denied the charges, saying they were part of a conspiracy to prevent further integration between carmakers Nissan Motor Co. and Renault SA.

A former high-flying CEO with homes around the world, he has been holed up in Lebanon, which doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan. A spokeswoman confirmed Ghosn is working with former French journalist Philippe Ries on the book, to be published by Grasset before the end of the year.

Ghosn spent a total of almost 130 days in jail and on Friday reiterated accusations that Japan has a “hostage’ justice system. He was speaking via video link at a conference called “Alternative Justice” billed as a forum to expose shortcomings in the country’s legal process. Participants defended the former executive.

Ghosn said his book will show “clear evidence not only of collusion between the prosecutor and part of Nissan management but also behind-the-scenes support from a part of the Japanese government.” He advised foreigners not to accept corporate positions in the country because of the risks of being trapped. “This can happen to anybody,” he said.