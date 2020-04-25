Japan lists 10,000 clinics offering online diagnoses for new patients

The health ministry has unveiled a list of more than 10,000 medical clinics accepting new patients for online diagnoses in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus among doctors and patients.

In online meetings with patients, doctors provide recommendations and diagnoses remotely through technology such as smartphones. The method is said to be effective in protecting the medical system from the dangers of increased infections inside health facilities.

The ministry said Friday that it will update the list of clinics providing telemedicine for first-time patients as it receives reports from local governments across the country.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ministry has modified its stance that the first consultation with each patient should be conducted face-to-face. The change is a temporary measure until the pandemic is over.

Those seeking a diagnosis need to make reservations by phone or online after searching available clinics on the ministry’s list.

Online treatment is targeted at ordinary patients as well as coronavirus patients who are asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms. After receiving an online diagnosis from a doctor and phone guidance from a pharmacist, patients can receive prescription drugs through home delivery services.

The health ministry’s website is: https://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/seisakunitsuite/bunya/kenkou_iryou/iryou/rinsyo/index_00014.html