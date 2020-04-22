Sharp temporarily halts online face-mask sales after website swamped

Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. has temporarily suspended sales of face masks that were just released online this week.

The company started selling the masks at 10 a.m. Tuesday on its website, but internet users rushed to buy them, forcing the website to shut down due to excessive demand, company officials said.

Sharp will resume mask sales as soon as it implements measures to improve the website, according to the officials.

A box of 50 masks is sold for ¥3,278, excluding shipping fees. Sharp has limited purchases to one box per person.

The company said that it received far more orders than it had expected.