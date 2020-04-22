National

Nagasaki Prefecture confirms 33 cases of COVID-19 on cruise ship docked for repairs

Reuters

Nagasaki Prefecture said Wednesday it had confirmed 33 cases of COVID-19 on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs and would carry out further testing on other crew members.

Those who test positive but are asymptomatic will remain onboard for monitoring, while others will be transferred to medical institutions, Nagasaki Gov. Hodo Nakamura told a news conference. Those who test negative will be sent back to their countries of origin, he said.

The ship, the Costa Atlantica, is carrying 623 crew members and no passengers, local media reported.

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Costa Atlantica cruise ship is docked at a port in the city of Nagasaki on Wednesday. | KYODO

, , , ,