Fukui Prefecture to arrange face mask purchases for residents

The Fukui Prefectural Government said Sunday it will distribute coupons granting the right to purchase face masks to all households in the prefecture in response to shortages amid the coronavirus epidemic.

With the coupons, residents will be entitled to buy two 50-mask packs at drugstores in the prefecture. Each pack sells for ¥2,350 including tax.

Fukui is believed to be the first prefecture in the nation to arrange face mask purchases by residents, prefectural officials said.

The prefectural government will send the coupons by mail from Thursday. All households in the prefecture, totaling about 290,000, are expected to receive the coupon by the end of April.

Fujikon Corp., a company based in the city of Sabae, in Fukui, and other companies outside the prefecture have secured a total of some 300,000 packs of face masks.

Genky, a drugstore chain operator based in Sakai, Fukui, will sell the face masks at its 64 outlets in the prefecture from April 24 to May 10. If the stores run short of face masks, they will secure additional supplies.

The prefectural government has already distributed stockpiled face masks, giving preferential consideration to medical institutions. In order to resolve the mask shortage for residents, the government enlisted the help of businesses to arrange purchases.

In the prefecture, as elsewhere, people have flocked to supermarkets and other retailers to buy face masks, often forming long lines.

Fukui Gov. Tatsuji Sugimoto said on a television program on Sunday: "You don't have to make haste as we have secured a sufficient amount of face masks. We definitely want you to buy them."