COVID-19 infections exceed 10,000 in Japan; Tokyo reports 181 new cases

Japan's total number of COVID-19 infections exceeded 10,000 on Saturday, only days after a nationwide state of emergency was declared.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the total, excluding cases resulting from the outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, had reached around 10,100 by Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Tokyo, which has the largest number of infections among all prefectures, confirmed 181 new cases on Saturday, the metropolitan government said.

The total, which is lower than the single-day high of 201 cases reported on Friday, brings the number of infections in the capital to 2,975, according to metropolitan government data.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency Thursday for all of the country's 47 prefectures, asking the public to reduce person-to-person contact by 70 to 80 percent to contain the pandemic.