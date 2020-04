The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 201 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, marking a new single-day high.

The new cases, an increase from the 149 reported on Thursday, bring the total number of infections in the capital to 2,796, according to metropolitan government data.

After Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a nationwide state of emergency on Thursday, all prefectures are trying to reduce person-to-person contact by 80 percent to contain the pandemic.