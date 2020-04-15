Tokyo confirms at least 127 coronavirus cases

At least 125 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tokyo on Wednesday, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

The capital has now confirmed a total of more than 2,400 cases of the new coronavirus, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation’s tally.

Tokyo has recently struggled to pinpoint infection routes. The metropolitan government said on Tuesday that the transmission routes of 105 cases among 161 new cases reported on the day were unidentifiable.

It will still likely take another week or so to see whether the declaration of a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures by the central government is actually helping slow down the spread of the virus.