Government cash benefits may extend beyond head of household

The government is likely to give cash benefits of ¥300,000 to households if a person other than the head of a family suffers a sudden decrease in income amid the coronavirus epidemic, informed sources said Tuesday.

Under the current plan, the government will decide whether to provide the benefit based on the monthly income level of the head of a household in principle.

Keeping in mind victims of domestic violence who live in places different from their original address, the government now hopes to make the financial support more flexible, as there are various situations among households that are having difficulty making a living due to a drop in income, the sources said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference the same day, "In some families, a person other than the head of household brings home the bacon." He said the government will have discussions so that the measure will support such cases.

The government will fix details, such as eligibility criteria, after hearing opinions from municipalities, which will serve as the point of contact for application.

Also expected to be included in the coverage are college students who have had their job offers canceled due to the deteriorating economy caused by the spread of the virus.

For the cash benefit program, the government has set uniform income amounts as the eligibility standard. For example, a single-member household will receive financial aid if that person's monthly income decreases to ¥100,000 or less, or ¥200,000 or less in case it is halved, in any month between February and June.