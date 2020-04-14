Yamanote Line commuters down 60 percent following state of emergency

The number of passengers on the Yamanote Line in Tokyo during morning commuting hours last Wednesday to Friday, the first three days after an emergency declaration over the new coronavirus, was down 60 percent from early February, East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, has said.

The decline in morning commuters on the loop line accelerated from 35 percent ahead of the declaration of the state of emergency by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 7, but fell short of the government’s goal of reducing commuters by at least 70 percent.

Last Saturday and Sunday, meanwhile, the number of Yamanote Line passengers plunged 85 percent from a year earlier, compared with the 75 percent drop the previous weekend.

The past weekend also saw the number of passengers on Shinkansen bullet trains dive 92 percent.