The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 166 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, marking the first decline since rewriting its single-day record for four consecutive days.

The figure compared with the record of 197 confirmed on Saturday, taking the capital’s cumulative total to 2,068, according to metropolitan government data.

Tokyo remains in a state of emergency with six other prefectures and is trying to reduce person-to-person contact by 80 percent to contain the pandemic.