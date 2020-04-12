The week ahead for April 13 to 19

Naha District Court to hand down ruling in case filed by citizens to halt landfill work to build replacement facility for U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.
Japan Display Inc. to announce earnings for April-December period. The display maker said in February it would delay the announcement by two months after an alleged case of accounting fraud surfaced involving a former employee. Shareholders in March approved a bailout plan including a capital injection of ¥50.4 billion ($465 million) from private fund Ichigo Asset Management Ltd. to turn JDI around following a slump in demand for smartphones.
Tuesday
Official campaign for House of Representatives by-election in Shizuoka Prefecture to start.
Leaders of Japan, China, South Korea and Association of Southeast Asian Nations to hold teleconference to discuss coronavirus countermeasures.
Wednesday
G-20 finance chiefs to hold teleconference to discuss response to coronavirus pandemic as global recession looms.
Japan Tourism Agency to release data foreigners visitors for March. The number of inbound tourists plunged 58 percent in February due to travel restrictions imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak.
Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route to open for sightseeing season. Route features tall snow walls that run through the Tateyama mountain range from Nagano to Toyama.
Thursday
Fourth anniversary of deadly Kumamoto earthquake in Kyushu.
Friday
Kobe District Court to hand down child neglect ruling on Shinya Takashima and his wife, Hiromi, for leaving their four children at home while they went to a pachinko parlor in November 2019. Their 3-month-old boy died in November but the cause of death could not be determined. Prosecutors are demanding two-year prison terms for both, but the defense team is seeking a suspended term because they showed remorse.