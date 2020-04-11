Japan's foreign minister suddenly cancels briefing after virus scare

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi canceled a regular news conference on Friday after that a ministry official infected with the new coronavirus may have come into contact with him.

After the scheduled news conference was suddenly called off Friday afternoon, the Foreign Ministry said said Consular Affairs Bureau Director-General Koichi Mizushima, 58, had tested positive for COVID-19 and may have had contact with Motegi.

However, the ministry said that Mizushima was unlikely to have had close contact with the foreign minister. It said that Motegi would not be required to self-isolate, adding that the news conference had been canceled as a precautionary measure.

According to the ministry, Mizushima had a high fever Thursday night and worked at home Friday. One of his family members has also tested positive, it said.

Mizushima has held such posts as minister of the permanent mission of Japan to the international organizations in Geneva and minister at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.

Cabinet ministers hold regular news conferences twice a week after Cabinet meetings.