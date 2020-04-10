Japan OKs bill to promote regional culture, tourism

Japan enacted a bill on Friday to offer financial aid for the promotion of regional tourism through the improvement of services at museums and other local cultural facilities.

The government will subsidize such facilities’ efforts to make their buildings barrier-free, introduce multilingual guides for visitors and offer Wi-Fi wireless networking services.

The bill was approved unanimously at the day’s plenary meeting of the House of Councilors.

The legislation is aimed at drawing tourists from in and outside Japan to provincial areas of the country by using the opportunity afforded by the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

In the current fiscal year through next March, the Agency for Cultural Affairs plans to select some 25 locations where it will support the work to enhance the attractiveness of local cultural facilities.