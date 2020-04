Tokyo confirmed more than 130 coronavirus cases Sunday, metropolitan government sources said, again breaking the record for the most cases seen in the capital in a single day.

The figure puts the total in Tokyo over 1,000, heaping more pressure on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency to curb the rapid spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

The news comes after Tokyo topped the 100 case marker for the first time a day earlier.