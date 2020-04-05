The week ahead for April 6 to 12

Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for March.
Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by brand for March.
Chairman of Japan Business Federation to hold news conference.
Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry to hear opinions from local governments, industry bodies on disposing radioactive water stored at crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant. Japan is considering either releasing water containing tritium into the ocean or evaporating it. Local fishermen, among others, oppose the idea. The plant crippled by the 2011 quake and tsunami disaster is losing space to store the water, treated to remove radioactive materials other than tritium.
Tuesday
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release average household spending data for February.
Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for February.
Wednesday
Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for March. Business sentiment among workers has been sharply deteriorating due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, hitting its worst level in nearly nine years in February.
Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for February.
Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for February.
Rakuten Inc. to begin full-scale mobile phone services. A Rakuten unit will offer a plan at drastically reduced prices to compete against its bigger rivals, offering voice and data services free of charge to 3 million customers in the first contract year. The government in 2018 approved Rakuten’s entry into the market, currently dominated by NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp., in the hope of sparking price competition.
Tokyo Shoko Research to release corporate bankruptcy reports for fiscal 2019 and March.
Thursday
Bank of Japan branch managers to hold videoconference.
Friday
Bank of Japan to release preliminary corporate goods price index for March.
Tokyo District Court to rule on damages suit over soil contamination in Toyosu market. Some 40 Tokyo residents have demanded the metropolitan government seek damages from former Gov. Shintaro Ishihara over the city’s land purchase to relocate the then Tsukiji wholesale market to Toyosu, claiming he did not consider costs to deal with soil contamination.
Saturday
Second anniversary of shooting death of policeman in western Japan. The 41-year-old policeman was shot from behind by his subordinate, then 19, while working at the koban police box in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture. The shooter was later sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Sunday
The Japan Racing Association’s Oka-sho horse racing, one of the five 3-year-old classics of the season, to be held without spectators due to coronavirus outbreak.