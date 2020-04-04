Kyocera plans health-analysis device based on odor of feces

Kyocera Corp. has started developing a device to check human health and immunity from the odor of one’s stool, aiming to put it into practical use in three years.

In collaboration with AuB Inc., a Tokyo-based startup, Kyocera will analyze data from the device, which will be installed in toilet seats.

The Kyoto-based electronics giant will create a system that infers the intestinal environment of the user with the aid of artificial intelligence technology and data collected by AuB, according to Kyocera officials.

Kyocera will deliver the results to clients through a smartphone application and propose measures to improve diet and other elements of their lives to improve health, the officials said.

As part of the development process, AuB will gather stool samples from 29 players of a youth team belonging to Kyoto Sanga F.C., a professional soccer team.

Led by Keita Suzuki, a former member of the Japan national team, AuB conducts research on the relationship between bacteria in the intestine and human immunity, as well as the ability to strengthen muscles.

The company has analyzed more than 500 athletes and possesses more than 1,000 stool samples.

Kyocera plans to offer the new product to corporate clients before expanding it to general consumers.