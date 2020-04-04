Coronavirus cases in Japan top 3,000 after record 357 new infections reported Friday

The cumulative number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan reached 3,113 on Friday, excluding infected people who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined off Yokohama earlier this year.

A total of 357 people were newly found to have the novel coronavirus in the country Friday, with the daily number of confirmed cases surpassing 300 for the first time. The figure has topped 200 for four straight days through Friday, bringing the four-day total to over 1,100.

The number of newly confirmed cases in Tokyo came to 89 on Friday, and the cumulative figure now stands at 773 in the Japanese capital.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the deaths of two more patients at Eiju General Hospital in the capital’s Taito Ward were confirmed Friday. In-hospital infections have been suspected at the facility, where the coronavirus-linked death toll rose to nine, and the cumulative number of cases increased by 13 to 140.

On Friday, one infected person died in Matsuyama and the city of Fukuoka.

In Osaka Prefecture, 35 people — the highest single-day number yet — tested positive for the virus. Infection routes were unknown for 23 of them, also a record high.

In Fukui Prefecture, eight infected men in their 50s or 60s were found to have visited the same eatery. A total of 18 people connect to the eight, including co-workers, family members and eatery employees, were also confirmed to be infected.

The Fukui Prefectural Government has labeled the cases a cluster.

In Ehime, seven new cases were found. Four had close contact with infected people who attended a funeral in Matsuyama on Monday. The number of cases related to that funeral rose to eight.

Three more residents at Hokuso Ikusei-en, a care home for people with disabilities in the town of Tonosho, Chiba Prefecture, also tested positive for the virus. A total of 100 people related to the facility have now been confirmed to have the virus.

According to sources including the municipal government of Kyoto, 11 people were newly found to be infected, including students at Kyoto Sangyo University and those who had close contact with them. The number of cases linked to the university has surpassed 60.

In Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, a female nurse at Kitasato University Hospital showed a positive result in a coronavirus test. The city government will conduct virus tests on other workers and patients at the hospital who had close contact with the nurse.

In Aichi Prefecture, seven police officers were confirmed to have been infected. They had practiced kendo together in Nagoya between January and March.