Expert panel says extending school closure could be option for virus-hit areas of Japan

Extending the closure of schools in parts of Japan hard-hit by the new coronavirus could be an option for some areas, a top government panel on infectious diseases recommended Wednesday.

The recommendation came after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked the panel to be convened to assess whether it would be appropriate to reopen schools nationwide at the beginning of the school year that begins this month.

Concerns have been raised that reopening schools amid a surging number of COVID-19 infections could contribute to new case clusters.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to keep schools it runs closed until May 6 and has asked wards and cities in the metropolis to follow suit.

The education ministry released guidelines for schools last week calling on teachers to take preventative measures such as opening windows to improve classroom ventilation. The ministry also said it plans to make the guidelines clearer following the recommendations by the expert panel.

Education minister Koichi Hagiuda had told reporters Tuesday that the ministry would maintain its stance on lifting a nationwide school closure at the start of the school year beginning later this month. At the same time, Hagiuda stressed that each municipality should make its own decision to open up schools based on the number of COVID-19 patients reported in the area.

The prime minister said during a news conference Saturday that the situation is developing at a rapid pace and the government needs to respond accordingly.

Abe in late February requested all elementary, junior and high schools, as well as all special education schools nationwide to be shut down through spring vacation, which typically ends in early April. Some education officials and parents criticized the abruptness of the move.

The panel had said at the time that although children are at a low risk of developing severe cases of the virus, those with either light symptoms or who are asymptomatic could infect their families.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that out of all COVID-19 patients nationwide, 22 are under the age of 10, while 24 are in their teens.