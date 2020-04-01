Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum appoints first female director

The Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum, founded in April 1996, said Wednesday it has appointed its first female director.

Keiko Shinozaki, 52, previously managed the Nagasaki Municipal Government’s division responsible for supporting atomic bomb survivors.

“I would like to take responsibility to tell the world about what occurred below the mushroom cloud,” she said. Nagasaki, along with Hiroshima, was hit by a U.S. A-bomb in August 1945.

Shinozaki, who managed the A-bomb survivors’ division from April 2018, said she became aware of how the number of aging survivors has been dropping.

“Amid their aging, I will think about how (the museum) can communicate their experiences to the next generation,” she said.

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue said at a news conference on March 26 that Shinozaki, a relatively young director for the museum, is expected to lead the institution so that it can adapt to the new age.