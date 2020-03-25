Osaka court rejects retrial over Wakayama curry poisoning murders

The Osaka High Court has rejected a retrial petition by an inmate who was sentenced to death for murdering four and sickening over 60 others in 1998, by poisoning curry served at a festival in Wakayama Prefecture.

Lawyers for Masumi Hayashi, 58, plan to appeal to the Supreme Court.

In a decision delivered Tuesday, Presiding Judge Hiroaki Higuchi said there was no room for reasonable doubt about the final ruling that Hayashi was the only person who could have mixed arsenic into the curry.

At the summer festival in July 1998, four people died and 63 people suffered acute arsenic poisoning after eating the curry, according to court records.

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal against the guilty ruling in 2009. In 2017, the Wakayama District Court rejected a petition for retrial by Hayashi, who immediately appealed to the higher court in Osaka.