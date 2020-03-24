LDP mulls support for Yuriko Koike's re-election as Tokyo governor

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering supporting the re-election of Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike in the July 5 gubernatorial poll, it was learned Tuesday.

The LDP believes that it needs to work with Koike as the International Olympic Committee decided Sunday to consider the possibility of postponing the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, sources familiar with the situation said.

LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai held talks Tuesday with senior officials of the LDP’s Tokyo chapter to discuss what to do regarding the Tokyo gubernatorial election.

“I’d like to hear opinions on the basis of supporting a candidate who can win the governor election,” Nikai told a news conference before the day’s meeting.

Koike trounced the LDP’s candidate in the 2016 Tokyo gubernatorial election.

In the 2017 Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, the LDP also suffered a crashing defeat against Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), a regional party created by Koike.

Although the LDP Tokyo chapter was aiming to field its own candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election, it has been facing difficulty in finding a promising candidate, the sources said.

Nikai has said he would support Koike if she seeks re-election. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has told senior LDP officials of his intention to back Koike.