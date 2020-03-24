Japan urges citizens to avoid all travel to 18 European countries

The Foreign Ministry has raised its travel alert for 18 European countries to Level 3, urging citizens to avoid all travel to the designated areas.

The 18 countries include France, Italy, Spain and Germany, which have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus outbreak, the ministry said Monday. Most European countries are now placed in the Level 3 category.

Iran, another country suffering heavily from the pandemic, was also given a Level 3 status on Monday.

“Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly, and the number of those infected per 10,000 people is extremely high,” the ministry said of the 18 European countries and Iran.

It also urged people to make sure to take preventive measures to avoid infections and gather the latest information on the situation in the areas, while bearing in mind the possibility of a further spread of infections and a strengthening of controls on movement.