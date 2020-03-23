Tokyo governor urges cooperation to avoid city lockdown

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike warned that a lockdown of the city is possible if there is an explosive rise in coronavirus cases and called on event organizers and residents to exercise restraint to avoid such a drastic step.

Koike said the next three weeks are critical for whether Tokyo would see an “overshoot” — an explosive rise — in virus cases.

“It is possible that depending on developments, we may need to take strong measures such as a so-called lockdown of the city,” Koike told a news conference. “We must, in any case, avoid that. Therefore, I want to ask all of the people of Tokyo for your further cooperation.”

Warning that the virus could spread from young people to the elderly and others at risk of serious illness, she urged all residents to have a shared sense of crisis.

Koike said she agreed with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that the postponement of the Olympic Games, due to open in Tokyo on July 24, has been ruled out but added that their cancellation is unthinkable.

Tokyo had 138 coronavirus cases, including four deaths, as of late Sunday. At the current rate of spread, the number is expected to grow by 530 through April 8, according to experts advising the city.