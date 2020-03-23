Japan to ask travelers from U.S. to self-quarantine for 14 days

Japan is set to ask travelers from the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days after their arrival to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, a government source said Sunday.

During the two-week period, such travelers will be asked to stay in designated places such as their homes or hotels and avoid use of public transportation, the source said.

The government is likely to make a decision on the matter at a meeting of the National Security Council, probably on Monday, the source said, adding that the government is also considering imposing an entry ban from the United States.

Earlier in the day, the Foreign Ministry urged the public to avoid nonessential travel for the whole of the United States, raising its warning level by one notch in response to the spread of the coronavirus there.

Tokyo has already taken similar steps for travelers from Europe, Egypt and Iran.

The U.S. State Department on Thursday advised Americans to avoid all international travel, raising its global health warning to the highest level of 4 amid the worldwide spread of the new coronavirus.

Japan is struggling to prevent a surge in domestic infections as speculation grows that the Tokyo Olympics could be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of infections from the new coronavirus has surpassed 300,000 worldwide, with deaths nearing 13,000 as of Sunday, according to a Kyodo News tally based on government data and other sources of information.

China topped the list with about 81,000 cases, followed by some 53,000 in Italy, 25,000 in Spain, 24,000 in the United States and 20,000 in Iran.