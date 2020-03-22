Coronavirus disrupts supply chains for Japanese housing, gaming industries

The coronavirus outbreak is disrupting supply chains for the housing and gaming industries in Japan, causing companies to scramble to find alternative suppliers.

Snags in parts procurement from China have led to shortages and delivery delays, and some firms have postponed their product releases.

Panasonic Corp. stopped accepting new orders for such housing-related products as built-in kitchens, toilets, ventilating fans and water heaters in mid-February due to difficulty acquiring parts made in China.

Toto Ltd. and Lixil Group Corp. have found it difficult to deliver fitted kitchens and toilets in time as well.

“We’ll take many measures such as securing alternative parts suppliers,” a Toto official said.

Electronics retailers also saw shortages of Nintendo Co.’s popular Nintendo Switch video game console emerge around early February.

According to the game maker, Chinese production facilities that take on a large part of the console’s production are struggling with staffing shortages and running at low capacity amid the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’re also low on stock for notebook computers,” said an official at retailer Bic Camera Inc.

Nikon Corp. postponed the release of its latest digital single-lens reflex camera from March to May after parts deliveries from China stopped.

“We’ll make efforts so that we can deliver (the product) as early as possible, including by considering alternative suppliers,” the company said.

Panasonic pushed back the release of its new robotic vacuum cleaner from late March to April 20 because of parts procurement delays.