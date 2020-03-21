Honda to massively expand teleworking from April

Honda Motor Co. plans to substantially expand its system allowing employees to work at home next month under its work style reform initiative, Jiji Press has learned.

The system will newly become available to young employees, on top of midcareer workers, covering about 33,000 employees, up from some 19,000 at present, informed sources said Friday. The measure is intended to boost motivation among workers.

The Japanese company will also allow the combined use of the home-working system and the short-time working system, which is for employees raising children or taking care of aging parents or other family members, the sources said.

In addition, some employees will be allowed to work at places other than their homes, such as shared offices, cafes and libraries, the sources said. Honda is aiming to boost productivity and prevent workers from leaving the company by preparing an environment in which employees, including those with children, can work more flexibly, according to the sources.

As an emergency measure in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Honda has been having all of some 2,000 employees in Tokyo work at home, in principle, since late February. The upcoming drastic review of its teleworking system has been under study even before the coronavirus began to spread widely in Japan.

Both male and female Honda workers will be able to take up to five days of paid leave a year for fertility treatment, the sources said. In addition, a new system will be put into place in April to grant a leave of absence of up to six months for disease treatment.

Moreover, Honda will revise its in-house work regulations to recognize common-law marriage while making workers who have same-sex partners eligible to receive the same welfare benefits for spouses as those for workers with legal spouses, the sources said.