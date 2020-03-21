Visitors wearing face masks walk through Nakamise alley at Tokyo's Asakusa district on Friday. | AP

Number of COVID-19 cases in Japan, excluding cruise ship, tops 1,000

Kyodo

The total number of people who have been infected with the new coronavirus in Japan, excluding those who contracted it aboard a cruise ship, topped 1,000 on Friday.

Fifty-four new infections were reported, bringing the number of COVID-19 cases in the country as of Friday, including the 14 who were repatriated to Japan on government-arranged flights from central China, to 1,012, according to a Kyodo News tally.

Including the cases confirmed among passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess quarantined near Tokyo in February, the number reached 1,724.

Three more deaths were reported Friday, bringing the death toll to 43.

Of Japan’s 47 prefectures, four have reported over 100 cases, including the hardest-hit Hokkaido, Tokyo and Osaka.

