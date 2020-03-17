School graduation ceremonies scaled down in Japan amid virus spread

A number of schools in Japan held graduation ceremonies Tuesday amid the new coronavirus outbreak by limiting the number of participants and shortening the proceedings to prevent the spread of the pneumonia-causing virus.

As Japan entered the last month of the academic year, schools turned to unusual measures to enable graduates and their families to mark the occasion in a brief respite from weeks of school closures prompted by a government request.

At Midoricho Elementary School in the city of Chiba, only graduates, their parents and teachers attended the ceremony, without the presence of lower-grade students who otherwise would have attended. Many participants wore masks and speeches were handed out on paper rather than delivered orally.

“In many ways, I think this will be engraved in everyone’s memories,” Principal Nobuhiro Ikeda said while asking students not to forget their appreciation for their families who have supported them.

“I am glad I was able to meet everyone for the first time in a while,” said Kyoko Furuta, 12, who graduated from the school. “I was able to tell them goodbye and sing songs (at the ceremony).”

RELATED STORIES Amid outbreak, Japan firms are revoking informal job offers

On Feb. 28, the education ministry asked education boards across the country to close their schools as part of efforts to contain the outbreak, prompting many to follow the request.

Some education boards have decided to resume school from Monday, although most schools remain shut and expect to stay that way until the end of spring break, which normally ends in early April, despite usually being open for activities at that time.

A kindergarten in Wakayama Prefecture held its graduation ceremony by dividing its 30 graduates into two groups and shortening the event to about 20 minutes each.

Guests and other children at the kindergarten refrained from attending, and the number of parents attending were limited to one per graduate.

All attendees wore masks and sat 1 meter apart to avoid potential infections.

“This was our last chance to see friends because we are moving out from Wakayama Prefecture. I am really glad we were able to hold the ceremony,” said Mizuho Yoneda, 35, whose son graduated from the kindergarten.

Koyamadai High School in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward also held a shortened and scaled-back graduation ceremony.

“I feel sorry the parents cannot attend. I had thought about canceling it, but I am glad the third-year students were all able to gather and hold the ceremony,” said Principal Hiroyuki Otahara.