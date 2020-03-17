Tokyo train station diner gives soba-cooking robot kitchen trial

A soba noodle-cooking robot started serving hungry commuters at a Tokyo train station on Monday, in yet another example of Japan’s shift to automation as labor remains in short supply.

The robot has been introduced on a trial basis at Higashikoganei station on the Chuo Line, operated by East Japan Railway Co. (JR East). It’s capable of making 40 soba noodle dishes each hour — equivalent to the output of an average human cook.

JR East said it would let the robot cook during a trial period through April 15 to determine whether it can function well enough and meet the expectations of its noodle-loving customers.

Developed by Connected Robotics Inc., based in Koganei, the robot can boil up to three serves of soba noodles at once before rinsing them in cold water. Once cooked, a human has to plate them on the robot’s behalf.

“We can avoid summer heat and the risk of burns from scalding hot water,” said Akimasa Yasue, a salesperson at the store, about using the robot. “We can also do other things, such as dealing with customers, cooking fried food and clearing away dishes.”

The experiment was driven by JR East Start UP Co., a company tasked with developing new businesses for the train operator.