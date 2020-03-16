Reference | The Week Ahead

The week ahead for March 18 to March 22

Wednesday

  • Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for February. Japan posted a trade deficit for three straight months through January due to the global economic slowdown. The February result could show a further slowing of exports amid the new coronavirus outbreak.
  • Japan Tourism Agency to release data on number of foreigners visiting Japan in February. The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell for the fourth straight month in January with a 1.1 percent decline and is expected to see a sharper drop in February after China banned group travel and some individual trips overseas in late January due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
  • Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry to release “listed prices” of land across Japan.
  • Hiroshima District Court to hand down ruling on Manabu Kashima, charged with stabbing a 17-year-old high school girl to death in Oct. 2004.

Thursday

  • Former Emperor Akihito, former Empress Michiko to move out of Imperial Palace after 26 years, their first step toward swapping residences with the current emperor and his family.
  • Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to hold news conference.
  • Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release national consumer price index for February.
  • Chiba District Court to hand down ruling in lay judge trial of Yuichiro Kurihara accused of fatally abusing his 10-year-old daughter in January 2019. Prosecutors are seeking an 18-year prison term for Kurihara, while the defense team has said the death was a result of excessive discipline. The case attracted international attention with problems uncovered in the way a child welfare center, her school and other local authorities responded to Mia’s repeated pleas for help.
  • Tokyo Olympics flame to depart for Japan after handover ceremony in Athens.

Friday

  • Spring Equinox Day national holiday.
  • Torch’s flame from Greece to arrive in Japan for Tokyo Olympics. The flame will arrive at the Air Self-Defense Force’s Matsushima base in Miyagi Prefecture aboard a chartered plane accompanied by three-time gold medalists Saori Yoshida and Tadahiro Nomura. The arrival ceremony has been scaled back due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
  • Japan to mark 25th anniversary of sarin gas attack on Tokyo subway system by Aum Shinrikyo cult.

Saturday

  • New Harajuku Station building in Tokyo’s pop-culture hub to open.

Sunday

  • Kumamoto gubernatorial election to be held.
